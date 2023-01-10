Three victims are recovering in Greenville after three different shootings over the weekend. Two of the shootings involving teenagers, happened Sunday. The first one left a 16 year-old with several gun shot wounds. It happened around Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Walker St. The second shooting left a 15 year-old with a gun shot wound in the abdomen. That happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Haycraft St. The conditions of the victims have not been released. Police say the two shootings do not appear to be related. The third shooting happened on Saturday when an elderly man was shot and wounded. Police say they found 69 year-old Henry Johns of Shelby in the 700 hundred block of Sampson Rd. He had appeared to have been shot once in the back. At this time, police have no suspects in either of the three weekend shootings.
