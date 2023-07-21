Two girls from Greenville have won honors at the statewide oratorical contest.
Chloe Chinn of Mount Horeb Church won 2nd place in the 10-12 year old age group. And Zion Richards of Greater Hinds Street Church came in 2nd for the 16-18 age group. The General Baptist Convention of Mississippi hosted the event that was held on Tuesday at Tougaloo College in Jackson.
