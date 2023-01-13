In Leflore county, two men are sentenced in two separate domestic violence cases that left their girlfriends dead.
In the first case, 46-year-old Sean Massey of Greenwood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was accused of killing his girlfriend back in 2017. Massey was sentenced to 30 years with 25 to be served behind bars. And 5 years on probation.
In the other case, 39-year-old Roy Williams, Jr. of Greenwood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend 32-year-old Vanessa Miller in July of last year. Williams was given 30 years in prison. District Attorney Dewayne Richardson calls Miller's death a "deadly domestic violence homicide."
