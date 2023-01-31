IN GREEN-WOOD - A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT BETWEEN THE OWNER OF EXPRESS GRAIN’S AND THE COMPANY’S LARGEST CREDITOR - IS HEADED FOR MEDIATION.
ACCORDING TO COURT FILINGS - GREENWOOD DOCTOR MICHAEL COLEMAN AND UMB BANK HAVE AGREED TO APPOINT, AN ATTORNEY IN KANSAS CITY, AS THE MEDIATOR.
THE BANKS HAS FILED A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT AGAINST THE BANKRUPT - EXPRESS GRAIN.
NO WORD ON WHEN THAT MEDIATION WILL TAKE PLACE.
