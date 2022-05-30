Another school year has come to an end, but learning doesn't have to end either. The Washington County Library System is hosting a summer reading program for kids ages 0-12. This year's theme is "Oceans of Possibilities".
"We have two divisions. We have "Read to Me", which are, that's for the little ones who are not reading yet. And we also have the independent readers. For every so many books that the children read or have read to them, they will get little incentives, um from our businesses in town."
One area business is eager to continue its tradition of awarding kids for enhancing their reading skills.
"We're proud to be able to sponsor our summer youth reading program here at the Washington County Library. We've been doing this for ten plus years. Giving, donating bikes and helmets to this program. Uh, we take pride in what we do for our communities here. We all live, work, worship and play here in this community. And we're proud to be able to give back to this community."
"This is really wonderful to maintain the kids' reading level or even to increase it because if they don't read during the summer, they run the risk of falling back in their reading level. And um, we want to try to prevent that."
The program kicks off Thursday June 2nd at 2 p.m. More information can be found at the Washington County Library System's Facebook page.
