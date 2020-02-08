Governor Tate Reeves announcing criteria for the MDOC commissioner.
The nationwide search for a new Mississippi department of corrections commissioner.
The position provides overall management of MDOC including correctional facilities, administrative functions, and probation services.
Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree, experience in correctional institutions, be able to demonstrate leadership skills and good communications skills.
All applications and resumes must be completed and submitted to mdoc.resume@govreeves.ms.gov by Saturday, February 29th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.