After a brilliant sunny day with mild temperatures, an active weather pattern is in store for the Delta midweek. A weak cold front moves through tonight into early Monday bringing light sprinkles. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, however, by Wednesday into Thursday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move in bringing colder temperatures for the new year.
Mild Weekend Leads To Active Pattern
Karen Williams
