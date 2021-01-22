The Mississippi Senate unanimously approved legislation raising theacher pay by $1,000. New teachers with a bachelor's degree and other qualifications would receive 1 $1,110 increase, raising starting pay in the state to at least $37,000 a year. This will also raise average teacher pay by $1,000.
Senate Bill 2001 now moves to the White House for consideration.
Our pubic educators are on the front lines of this pandemic, continuing to make sure Mississippi children receive first-rate instruction. Today, the Senate showed their gratitude by unanimously sending a pay increase to the house," Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said. "Thank you to all of our Mississippi educators."
To track Senate Bill 2002's progress, visit: http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/.../history/SB/SB2001.xml To learn more about Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, visit www.ltgivhosemann.ms.gov .
