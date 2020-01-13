Much of Bolivar County remained without power after Friday's storm tore through the region.
Cleveland among one of the cities hit the hardest.
In North Cleveland homes were destroyed and trees were uprooted. Debris scattered around neighborhoods.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported 107 homes damaged, three roads damaged and four injuries in Bolivar County.
Volunteers in the community started cleanup efforts and checking on the elderly according to MEMA.
West Cleveland just as bad with a number of power lines knocked down by the storm. The power company working round the clock Monday to make repairs.
Cleveland is under a state of emergency according to Emergency Management.
Surrounding areas like Mound Bayou and Merigold are all still without power as well.
And the Bolivar County Jail suffered visible damage to the exterior fence.
In a press release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Bolivar Regional Correctional Facility and Parchman lost power Saturday but are operating with generators. Bottled water and food are being provided.
MEMA said professional clean-up crews are not out yet but should be expected sometime this week.
