The students of Delta State's Music Institute are fresh off their latest recruitment tour.
A student run tour is a first for DMI. Not only does it act as a recruitment tool, but also gives students experience in their field of study.
Neshun Holmes is a junior majoring in Entrepreneurship Entertainment. She's one of the singers in the tour band.
"I was super excited because it's a hands on experience and we actually get to do what we want to after we graduate," she said.
Charley Abraham is an Associate Professor of Practice at DMI. He's the faculty adviser for the tour group.
"They'll get the real experience of moving to one place getting ready for a show doing the show breaking that one down moving it across town," he said.
And it's not just singers on the tour, the group is also equipped with a full staff of audio engineers.
DJ Thornton said it's a challenge to have multiple locations for a show.
"Different rooms completely different buildings so part of the engineering side of this is we ll have to figure out what we need for each school what will work best," he said.
They're taking their classroom lessons and applying them to real life scenarios.
Travis Calvin is an Associate Professor of Practice.
"And the exciting thing about this tour is that now they get to go out and do that in a less controlled environment so it s reinforcing and complimenting what they re doing in the classroom," he said.
For most students this is their first professional tour.
Interim Director of DMI, Richard Tremmel, said this only one of the things that makes DMI so unique.
"Our latest example of providing experimental learning for our students. The students have been in charge of this, in charge of their own rehearsals," he said.
One tour down many more to come.
And a cool fact about the rehearsal area you saw...their recording studio is modeled after Abby Road Studios where the Beatles recorded many of their hits. For more information on DMI check out their Facebook page at 'Delta Music Institute'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.