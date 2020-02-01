“A lot of people have died at Parchman and these guys that hung themselves that’s all I’m going to say”
Former MDOC inmates are speaking up about their incarceration experience after several inmate deaths at Parchman and other Mississippi prisons. They say living conditions have always been bad
Eddie Brian was at Parchman from 2001 to 2006 in unit 29.
“It was terrible you know if you didn’t have commissary or anything like that you really couldn’t eat proper. I used to work in the kitchen in 29 and you know it was roach invested,” he said.
Brian says MDOC needs to focus on rehabilitation for inmates. He also says understaffed guards was a huge issue when he was at Parchman.
Treal Allen says the guards they did have were aggressive and unfair.
“They come they shake you down like one time I came from visit I had just come from visit and they came harassing me about a cell phone threw all my stuff up and threw it on the floor it’s just they really don’t care,” he said.
Careless, underpaid guards and overcrowding have created a hostile environment where violent outburst are easily provoked.
Recording artist Woede said it bottles up violence.
”It’s actually the streets in cage that’s what Parchman is. The streets in cage you just took the streets and you put it in a cage. I mean the officers don’t even come in there. A lot of bloodshed. I always slept with one eye open,” he said.
After living in and surviving Parchman all three men want to see it shut down.
