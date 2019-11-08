The Bolivar Regional Correctional Facility held a special event on Thursday.
The BCRCF celebrated ten men who earned their GEDs and those men got a special treat with a special graduation ceremony. The rec room was decorated with balloons, even a special musical performance from the education director himself.
The warden, Ora Starks said the program is a huge part of rehabilitation.
"It's very important rehab is important because we want to have them better prepared once they're released from incarceration to get back into the workforce," she said.
This celebration aims to make the inmates feel like they're not forgotten about.
"Very excited because they know they worked hard and that's why we make sure we do something to reward them i just don't want to give them a certificate but but show them that they are somebody too because often a lot of people seem to forget about them but they are human too and they deserve it."
And getting your GED is not easy. Multiple tests and study time was required.
Sheriff Kelvin Williams came to support the inmates and recognize their achievement.
"So at this point I'm proud of the young men for their commitment and dedication and the fortitude to know hey this is something I want to do and I refuse to quit," he said.
Each graduate even got two visors to come along and watch the ceremony with them.
They hold graduations one or two times a year depending on how many participants there are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.