Greenville City Officials Sworn In

Now to a swearing-in ceremony happening in Greenville today.
City officials including Mayor Errick Simmons and three city council members were sworn in at city hall
Simmons ran unopposed. Al Brock of Ward 1, Lois Hawkins of ward 2 and James Wilson of ward 6 also took their officials oaths.
The oath of office was administered by Circuit Court Judge Margaret Carey-McCray. Mayor Simmons included local kids in the ceremony to reflect his goal of building a better Greenville within the next four years.
"The citizens of Greenville got sworn in today because it wasn't just myself or those council-persons because we are good stewards elected to do the will of the people here in the city of Greenville. And so we've had four years sail by without some great news some great news, some great things have gone by in the city of Greenville the last four years and so it's an affirmation of what we've collectively done, the work that we plan to do together," he said.
Mayor Simmons also invites the community to attend the 2020 state of the city address. That will happen Thursday January 30th at 6 p.m. at the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center in Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.