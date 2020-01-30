Greenville has long been known as the heart and soul of the delta and now a group of citizens are working hard to get Greenville chosen for HGTV’S hometown takeover
“Let’s rock and roll again let’s do it!”
The show is hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, from the hit show home town on HGTV and they want to revitalize one small town in America.
Camille Collins, who is spear heading the effort to apply for the show, said downtown Greenville needs a pick me up.
”And what an awesome way to help our downtown to start with the revitalization process we have the tornado that went through and there’s a tremendous amount of damage, “she said.
Not only would hometown takeover aid with damage repair, but it would help with preserving the rich history Greenville has.
Hank Burdine is a lifelong Deltan and would love to see the historic city shine again.
”Think it would be a great thing if they could come in here and we have such impounded history here the literary and cultural history of Greenville,” he said.
And he’s not alone in his excitement about applying to be on the show.
”It’s just kind of taken a life of its own the community has come together and I think this is positive for the community it gets them excited. It is a slim chance that we get selected, but it’s even slimmer if you don’t apply for it so you just never know,” Collins said.
And they’re asking all the citizens of Greenville to go on the website and apply themselves giving the heart and soul of the delta the best chance at getting chosen
You can send in an application at HGTVHometowntakeover.com
