Hurricane Laura is expected to impact Washington County late tonight through Thursday evening.
There is expected to be severe storms with a slight risk for tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.
A limited threat exists of sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-40 mph.
Now is the time to clean up and pick up around your home and business. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph can move outdoor items such as chairs, tables, and grills.
Flash flooding is a limited threat with 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized flash flooding in low lying areas.
REMEMBER: Even though most tornadoes associated with remnants of tropical systems are usually weak and short lived, you can be injured from flying projectiles as the tornado approaches and moves through your area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.