Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.