It may be Valentine’s Day, but local community leaders are talking about more than just chocolates and roses.
Greenwood Leflore hospital and local law enforcement have teamed up to host a seminar focused all about sexual assault and domestic violence.
The seminar focuses on prevention and being proactive.
M.J. Fluker said they chose Valentine’s Day for the seminar because people never like to talk about what she calls the ‘ugly side of love’
“I established the sexual assault response team here in 2017 and it has been my passion to help the community whether it be sexual abuse or domestic violence,” she said.
Now the hospital and law enforcement have joined forces to bring awareness to the community.
Moorhead Police Chief Sherod Reed said he wants to see law enforcement be proactive about sexual assault and domestic violence cases.
“So a lot of times we’re brought in at the end of this so our thing is to make sure law enforcement understands and knows what to do in response to that. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing today with law enforcement we have to approachable for people to be able to come and report,” he said.
Reed says in the delta, police get more calls about domestic abuse or sexual assault than any other crime.
Joe McCall had to make such a call and is a survivor of domestic abuse.
“Being one who has been in the place of being a victim and now am a survivor and an educator, been through those things and now have become a voice to help stop it,” he said.
By sharing his story he hopes to inspire other male survivors to come forward.
“And that real men aren’t afraid to say ‘hey I’ve been there and look at me now’,” McCall said.
And for future events they encourage the entire community to come out not just law enforcement.
Reed hopes to hold the next seminar at a local church to reach out to even more people.
