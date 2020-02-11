It might be tough trying to find a parking spot at any of the schools in the Leland school district.
They were just named one of the top ten schools in the state with the lowest dropout rate.
This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education released a list of schools with the lowest dropout rates in 2019.
Leland School District was #10 on the list with just 3.4% of students dropping out.
Superintendent Jessie King said he knew they were doing well but he didn’t know they were doing that well.
“We were doing our in house tracking but what really overwhelmed me and surprised me was that we were in the top ten for the lowest dropout rate of course I did not know how others were doing but I never thought that we would make the state top ten,” he said.
King says dropout prevention in younger students has played a huge role in their success.
He also highlighted the strong working relationship between school staff and parents.
“The partnership with the parents and the school in connection with dropout prevention has been very successful many of the parents want what they want for children that’s to see them graduate and hang in there and stick with it,” he said.
And stick with it they have. Leland School District also has an above state average graduation rate.
He’s looking forward to continuing community relationships with local businesses like Delta Health Alliance to further improve these numbers.
”Ecstatic and kudos and thumbs up we were just so gratified that a team effort and a continuous effort has really paid off and we’re excited about the years to come,” King said.
So you might want to show up early to find a good parking spot for class.
