Students at Leland School District have started virtual learning but faculty and staff did not forget a vital part of the day.
“Right now, we’re serving 620 students in the Leland School District, " director of food services Clara Adams says.
The district has launched a feeding program and meals are being delivered on wheels. When students hear buses coming, they run to grab their meals.
“It is needed very much because we have a lot of the students waiting for meals to arrive," Adams says. "I have parents calling to give me the location of where they are to make sure that their children get the meals.”
Food is prepared by the state’s guidelines. Everything is delivered between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. which is the set lunch period.
Lunches will be delivered as long as virtual classes continue.
“We’re waiting on the community to get accustomed to us delivering between 12 and 11," she says. " I think it’ll go faster when they get accustomed to us coming out every day.”
