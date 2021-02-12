  • Williams Andranita

West Port Linen has given Carlos Brothers (My Brother's Keeper) over 2,00 pounds in linen to give to the homeless of Greenville as the cold front comes in.

Temperatures are dropping and we're experiencing a gruesome type of cold, but a Greenville man has a plan to help the homeless amid freezing weather.

Carlos brothers and the organization 'My Brother's Keeper' is assisting the homeless with donated linens. 

