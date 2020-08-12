Back to school time has arrived and for one local university this means putting a safety plan in motion.
Mississippi valley state’s fall semester will begin on Monday. The university has announced its plans to approach learning during the pandemic. The president is ready to put the plan in motion.
I’ m looking forward to our students returning,” President Jerryl Briggs says.
“They’re going to be very engaged with campus and we look forward to that but as I said, we want to make sure that safety is first and I think we’re putting some protocols in place to address that and as we need to be flexible we will be,” he added.
The school has implemented a safety in motion plan that involves temperature checks, wearing masks, and plenty of social distance.
“We do realize what our university means for our community but we do want to make sure that we’re being practical and safe first,” he says.
While all classes will be online for the first few weeks, some will transition to in-person classes and the set up will feature distance between each student.
“ We have managed the classes to assure that they will be of proper social distance and some other safeguards in place as well,” Briggs says.
The university plans to follow the CDC guidelines as closely as possible, providing personal protective equipment, disinfection supplies, and access to proper testing for COVID-19.
“One goal. One team. One valley. In motion,” Briggs says.
The first 3 weeks will be virtual starting August 17. MVSU has partnered with the Mallory Community Health Center to provide COVID-19 testing for MVSU’s campus. Registration and testing will be hosted on campus. All MVSU employees and students are invited to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.