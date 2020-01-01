Another New Year is here and I took a look at some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions and asked some locals if they made any resolutions themselves.
According to an IPSOS survey conducted in November of 2019, only 38% of Americans plan on making a resolution for 2020
So what about the people who don’t?
For Ronald Ivory, it’s about his faith.
”God holds my destiny in his hands so for me to say ‘well I’m not going to do this or I’m not going to do that I just don’t,” he said.
Out of those 38 percent who will make a resolution, 51% want to work on financial status and eat healthier, 50% said they want to exercise more and 30% want to improve their social life…just like Bonny Fields.
”My new year’s resolution is to be married that’s my new year’s resolution. I’ve been single too long,” he said.
As for myself I’m hoping to work out a little more than I did last year so you’ll probably see me here in this crowded parking lot in the coming months.
And even though he didn’t make a resolution, Ronald is looking forward to 2020.
”It’s exciting to be into 2020, yes I’m delighted,” he said.
So whether it’s finally finding love or working out a little bit more than you used to last year, New Year’s always brings about excitement
