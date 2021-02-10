  • Williams Andranita

La Michoacana is the Chamber's newest member. This is an ice cream parlor located on 1104 W Sunflower Street.

The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce is adding a new member. A Cleveland ice cream parlor is set to bring diversity to the city. The Chamber holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate. The Delta News' Andranita Williams brings the report.

