Meteorologist have put the Gulf Coast of the U.S. on high alert for what could be a disastrous strike later this week by a very dangerous hurricane. Early Tuesday morning Hurricane Delta escalated in to a Category 4 storm and forecasters warn it could pick up strength. Delta News will keep you posted on the hurricane's path. Watch Delta News later tonight for the latest forecast.
TRACKING HURRICANE DELTA
