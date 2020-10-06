TRACKING HURRICANE DELTA

Meteorologist have put the Gulf Coast of the U.S. on high alert for what could be a disastrous strike later this week by a very dangerous hurricane. Early Tuesday morning Hurricane Delta escalated in to a Category 4 storm and forecasters warn it could pick up strength. Delta News will keep you posted on the hurricane's path. Watch Delta News later tonight for the latest forecast.

