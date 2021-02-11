The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 27 year-old Mound Bayou resident Dontrez Jordan for his part in the deadly shooting at a Benoit night club last weekend (2/6/21). The shooting left three Bolivar County men dead and one injured.
Jordan was taken before Bolivar County Judge Hunter Nowell on Thursday, Feb 11, 2021, at which time he was denied bond for three counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Bond was denied as Jordan was already out on a previous felony bond. He is being housed at the Coahoma County Jail.
The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 19 year old John Morton, also of Mound Bayou, is still being sought for his part in the homicides. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Morton, call the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 843-5378 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-822-TIPS.
The incident is still under investigation by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.