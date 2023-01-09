The American Police Hall of Fame and Museum has awarded the family of a murdered Greenville police officer a medal of honor. Investigator Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty October 11th of last year. Accepting the honor on behalf of Officer Stewart's family was her aunt Roslyn Boston, a supervisor of dispatchers at the Greenville Police Department. She thanked the museum for helping keep Myiesha's memory alive. The city of Greenville released these pictures of the award. 29 year old Kamarcus Charles faces a capital murder charge in the shooting.
Myiesha Stewart Honored
- Ashley Brewer
