Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.