The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted to get four new fire trucks for its volunteer fire departments throughout the county. The price tag for them, 1.1 million dollars. That sounds like a lot but the county says it was long overdue and will help residents with insurance premiums.
"This was much needed. What we are trying to do is to lower the rating in the counties because we want to have our residents to get the best quality insurance at a lower rate so that is why we try to lower the rating."
Lower ratings mean less you have to pay on premiums.
"Having these new trucks here, four total but we are replacing trucks that are 31 years old and that will give us the ability to work on enhancements in the county to lower the fire rating from what they currently are."
The board says these trucks were going to be more expensive if they did not purchase them now.
"You have to take in consideration the time it takes to manufacture these new trucks which is about about 21 to 22 months so basically a 2 year period. With that in mind and the rising cost of materials and steel, yes it was a push to get them and make that purchase now rather than waiting later on."
They hope to get fire ratings down to a 7 out 10 which could save residents up to a thousand dollars on premiums.
"That is probably one of my greatest goals which is trying to achieve that class 7 rating which is very hard to do but I think we are going to make, we are going to make it."
