10 MDOC Employees Removed from Rankin County Prison

10 employees from the Mississippi Department of Corrections have been removed following the arrest of an employee on embezzlement charges.
Commission Burl Cain announced the MDOC has dismissed or suspended 5 employees including the chief of security, a warden, a corrections commander, and banned five others from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in an effort to clean up the department.
Commissioner Cain said he cannot discuss why the chief of security and one of the wardens were terminated, nor did he give reasons for suspending without pay a director and an associate warden. A sixth employee resigned effective immediately and can no longer come on prison grounds. The other four people, who are not state employees, have also been banned from the Rankin County prison.
Tuesday, 60-year old Corrections Commander Carl Arnold was arrested on an embezzlement charge following a 25 year career with MDOC. He is currently suspended without pay and the only person formally charged.
Arnold is being charged with taking state-owned copper and stainless steel and selling the items to a private business for personal profit for almost a year.
"We are the ones who are supposed to be protecting society from the criminals, not be the criminals. So we will not tolerate bad behavior of any kind. Inmates, correctional officers, and the public deserve that," Cain said.
