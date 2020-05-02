102nd Birthday Celebration

In Cruger, a very special birthday celebration took place Saturday.
Mrs. Blanche Outlaw turned 102 on Thursday. And her family arranged a drive by salute for her. Most of the town came out to celebrate and decorated their cars with signs, banners and balloons. She was also surrounded by family members like her grand kids and even great grand kids. Many said Mrs. Blanche is like a mother figure, affectionately known as 'big mama' to the close knit community of Cruger. She still enjoys going to church and singing. Her favorite song is 'I just want my crown'.
And when asked what the secret to a long life is here's what the birthday girl had to say.
"Praise the lord...just praise the lord," she said.
Her grandson Henry Ware was so excited to help plan the celebration.
"I'm very very excited because like I said I have seen that lady go through so much, I have seen her laugh, I have seen her cry, I have seen her live through everything and she's my superwoman," he said.
Again wishing Mrs. Blanche Outlaw a very happy 102nd birthday.
