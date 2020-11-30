11 Victims Shot at Club in Grenada Over the Weekend

Breaking news out of Grenada, as police investigate a mass shooting over the weekend.
On Saturday night, the Grenada Police Department and Grenada County Sheriff's Department responded to a mass shooting at SSMC Biker Club in Grenada. Near 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, upon arrival, police discovered more than 11 people had been shot at the club. The preliminary investigation revealed that a number of people were treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada. Other victims were transported to Winona, Greenwood, and Jackson hospitals, one victim was airlifted by helicopter. Some victims have since been treated and released. Police are still working to locate more victims.
Grenada police say they did recover a firearm and stolen property at the scene. Currently there is no motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
