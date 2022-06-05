"Here in the Delta in MS, We went out and caught a lot of snakes today for a very good cause to help somebody help. I love this gig." The 13th annual snake grabbin rodeo kicked off this weekend to raise money for 19 year old JJ Bailey who was injured in a car wreck resulting in a traumatic brain injury. Grab-u-One Outfitters hosted the event which drew participants from popular tv reality shows including the History Channel's Swamp People and Moonshiners. The goal was to catch the most water snakes in a four hour period. They are not poisoness and oddly enough after biting you 3 to 4 times they become harmless enough for a kid to hold. I had the opportunity to tag a long and see how they catch them. "They are hard to spot when its your first time, even right now he will probably have to point them out to me most of the time." Overall, the grabbers caught over 50 water snakes and none were harmed during the rodeo. They will be released back into the lake.

