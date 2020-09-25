15- Year Old Accused of Raping 91- Year Old Woman in Isola

A 15-year old is currently in custody at the Humphreys County Jail on a 2 million dollar bond after allegedly raping a 91- year old woman with dementia.
Humphreys County Jail officials confirm 15- year old Tydarius Wade is in custody still this morning after being accused of stabbing, beating, and raping the elderly woman in her Isola home.
Wade is facing charges of rape, breaking and entering, and attempted murder.
The caregiver of the victim found her allegedly lying in her blood, and found a knife under a couch.
The Mississippi State Crime Lab was able to pick off DNA from the knife and blood on wade's shirt. Wade was arrested quickly after.
This is an ongoing investigation.
