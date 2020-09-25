18- Year Old Arrested and Charged with Murder in Leflore County

A Leflore County man is behind bars for a Tuesday night shooting.
Leflore County Jail officials confirm 18- year old Vonta Franklin was arrested Wednesday night. Franklin is being charged for murder for the shooting death of 21- year old Michael Givens.
Givens was found in the back yard of the Brazil Homes in Greenwood Wednesday morning. Reports say Givens was visiting friends. When deputies arrived, Givens was pronounced dead on the scene.
The alleged shooter and givens are said to have known each other. Leflore County Jail officials report Franklin is no longer in custody.
