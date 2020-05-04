2020 Census Deadline Extended

Mississippians have an extension to respond to the 2020 Census. Because of Covid-19, residents now have until October 31st to respond to the Census.
Results of the 2020 Census will help determine how many funds go towards your community, which could help roads, education systems, and more.
