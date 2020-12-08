A way to help and honor veterans is coming to Greenville. The Gulf Coast Veterans are hosting a 2020 Veterans Stand Down. Organization representatives Kenny Magee and Quann Redmond discuss what the event will entail.
The drive through 2020 Veterans stand down will take place this Saturday, December 12th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Washington County Convention Center. For more information call the number on your screen 662-820-1664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.