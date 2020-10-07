2nd Annual Empty Bowls Event

The second annual empty bowls will be coming back to Cleveland this year.
Empty Bowls is an international grass roots efforts to fight hunger. In a press release, the organization Extra Table said 1 in 5 Mississippians are unsure if they can afford their next meal.
In the Delta, 21 percent of households are food insecure at double the national rate of 10.5%. The second annual fund raiser will be on Friday October 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's held at Delta Arts Alliance in Cleveland on 104 South Court Street.
This year because of the pandemic it will be a drive thru with outdoor seating. In exchange for a $25 dollar, patrons get soup, bread, dessert and a drink and also get to take home a hand crafted bowl.
The bowls are made by DSU students or a Delta Potter. The funds raised will be used to support food pantries across the Delta. You can purchase tickets at extrafood.org or call 601-447-4667.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.