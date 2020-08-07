3- Year Old Child is Dead and Another Injured after Fire in Greenwood

Heartbreaking news out of Greenwood, where a three-year old girl dies Thursday from smoke inhalation after an apartment caught fire.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the second floor of 1301 Mississippi Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. and found two victims. Three year old Ah'shia Smart and her twin brother were rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Neither child is reported to have any burns.
The Leflore County Coroner pronounced the Ah'shia dead yesterday at 3:48 p.m. at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
It is unclear how the boy is doing at this time. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
