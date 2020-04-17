33 Counties Impacted and 12 Deaths from Sunday Storm

The Mississippi emergency management agency has released updated information about last Sunday's storm damage.
At this time, 33 counties report storm damage across the state. More than 1,200 homes and 75 businesses have been impacted from the storms. 12 deaths were reported including one in Carroll County.
Topping the list of the most homes damaged was Covington County with 352. In the Delta, Grenada county had 92 homes damaged, while crews still worked to get power back to residents yesterday.
Yazoo County had seven homes damaged, following that Sunflower had four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.