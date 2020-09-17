4 Arrested after Child Goes Viral for Smoking Marijuana

Four people have been arrested after a video of a child smoking marijuana goes viral.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reports adults gave the child drugs. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Pike County Sheriff's Department began investigating after someone sent in videos posted on Snapchat.
The mother, 26- year old Anna Waldron, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
46 year old William Albright was charged with distribution of marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana to the delinquency of a minor and possession of paraphernalia.
24- year old Kalie Green was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
And 51-year old Samantha Dykes was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Child protective services has custody of the child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.