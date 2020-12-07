5 individuals charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor after undercover operation

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation made five arrests in connection with an undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl.
All five men were arrested Thursday and are each charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child, MBI officials said in a press release.
Michael Starks, 50, Kentavius Woodard, 21, Aramis Clerk, 28, Samuel Page, 25, and Arthur Jackson, 30, were arrested during the operation, MBI officials said.
"The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is committed to apprehending sex traffickers and sex buyers while helping our most vulnerable," said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, director of MBI.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Clinton Police Department, Columbia Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Newton County Constable's Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the operation and arrest of the following individuals.
Pearl city officials said the operation lured suspects from out of the area to a hotel in Pearl and none of those arrested were from Pearl or Rankin County.
"The operation had nothing to do with any residents of Pearl, nor any human trafficking going on in the city of Pearl," city officials said in a statement.
