5 MORE ENTER MUNICIPAL RACES

Five more candidates have qualified to run for Greenwood's upcoming municipal elections. Two are vying for the position of mayor, and three are seeking positions on the City Council.
The newly qualified candidates for mayor are Shawanda E. Chaney and Nathan Wright. Both are running as independents.
The three new candidates for seats on the City Council are Anthony Gary, Nick Onyshko and Dewitt Kimble.
Gary is running for the Ward 1 council seat as a Democrat.
Onyshko is running as an independent for the ward 3 council seat.
Kimble is running for the ward 5 council seat as a Democrat.
The deadline to qualify was Friday, February 5th. Party primaries will be held April 6th, and the general election is June 8th.
Candidates who previously qualified to run for mayor or the City Council are as follows:
Mayoral Race
Carolyn McAdams: an independent who was first elected in 2009
Kenderick Cox: running as a Democrat
Ward 1
Johnny Jennings: a Republican who was first elected in 1993
Ward 2
Lisa Cookston: a Republican who was first elected in 2009
Ward 3
Ronnie Stevenson: a Democrat who was first elected in 2003
Ward 4
Charles McCoy: a Democrat who was first elected in 2005
Kiara S. Williams: running as a Democrat
Sammy B. Foster: running as a Democrat
Ward 5
Andrew Powell: a Democrat who was first elected in 2014
Lavoris Leroy Weathers: running as a Democrat
Ward 6
Dorothy Glenn: running as a Democrat
Ward 7
Carl Palmer: a Democrat who was first elected in 1989
Charles Brown: running as a Democrat
