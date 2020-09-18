$6 Million Going to MS to Help Curb Domestic Violence

More than 6 million dollars in grant funding will be headed to Mississippi in hopes to help the state to curb domestic violence.
US attorneys Mike Hurst of the Southern District of Mississippi and William C. Chad Lamar of the Northern District of Mississippi announced that the Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women will send the 6 million dollars in grants to a variety of programs throughout the state.
Organizations include:
-Mississippi State Department of Health
-The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
-The Mississippi Coalition against Sexual Assault
-Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence
-Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc
-In Greenville, Our House, Inc.
The grants will help with training and technical assistance to help the organizations implement effective strategies for keeping victims safe and holding offenders accountable.
US Attorney Hurst also announcing a new initiative called "Operation Pheonecia" in honor of Pheonecia Ratliff, a victim of domestic violence from Canton, Mississippi.
Under this operation, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to directly combat domestic violence with the intent to prevent harm and loss of life before they occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.