91 Year Old Patient Beats Covid-19

The Greenwood Leflore Hospital celebrated an awesome moment this week.
On Thursday, the hospital discharged a 91 year old patient who had been fighting coronavirus. She was able to go home after winning her fight with the virus. She had been hospitalized for over a week, and when she was ready to be sent home, hospital staff knew they wanted to give her a special send off. News spread through the hospital and soon, a huge crowd gathered to cheer and clap as the patient was taken through the halls. They had music playing to celebrate along with balloons and signs of encouraging words.
Dr. Rachael Faught is one of the doctors working in the covid ward and said they needed this little victory and celebration to keep them going through the mental and emotional battle of working on the front lines.
"We knew we wanted to do something for her because she was a delight to take care of and mother's day is coming up and we really just wanted to honor her and have a little celebration for her and then once the rest of the hospital found out they kind of took it from there organizing the big celebration that took place and we were actually surprised by how many people were there," she said.
Dr. Faught said they have a few more celebrations planned as a couple of other patients come closer to recovering.
