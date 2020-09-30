94- Year Old Man Missing from Stone County

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Stone County Sheriff's Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for 94- year old Johnny Hall. Hall has been missing since Saturday, September 19th. According to authorities, his family went to his home to give him his medication. They discovered he was not at the residence and neither was his 2005 Ford F150 white truck with a Mississippi Masonic tag number D868GL.
If you locate Hall, you're urged to call the nearest law enforcement agency or 911.
