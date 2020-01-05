A candidate who ran for a seat on the Greenville City Council is contesting election results after losing by nine votes.
Dr. Oliver Johnson filed a petition to contest the election results December 27, 2019.
Dr. Johnson ran for the Ward One, City Council Seat December 9, 2019.
Johnson said, he lost to candidate Al Brock by nine votes. He said, he believes some of the codes were broken at The Buster Brown Community Center polling place such as, presenting your I.D. when voting.
Johnson must wait 30-days for Brock to respond to his notice of service document or for the petition to be assigned to a judge. Johnson said, he's not a sore loser, he just wants to be sure every code assigned by The Secretary of State was properly followed and if not, that a motion is made to grant a new election.
