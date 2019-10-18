The Port City Adult Daycare held its annual breast cancer walk for clients.
Port City has been putting on the walk for years, they use breast cancer month as an opportunity to explain to their clients what breast is and how to detect it, so they can ask for help if they find an indicators while performing checks on their bodies.
The clients walked about a half-a-mile in the parking lot of the Washington County Convention Center.
