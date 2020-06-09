The Museum of the Mississippi Delta reopens with a grant from The CARES ACT.
According to Executive Director Katie Mills, the museum landed the $7,400 from The Mississippi Arts Commission Cares Emergency Grant Program.
The funds were given to the museum as part of The National Endowment for the Arts Cares Act which has financially assisted the arts in all states during the pandemic.
The money is expected to be used to maintain the basic cost of operations, since visitation to the museum stopped during the shutter period.
The museum reopened Friday with restrictions.
Exhibits are open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the first hour reserved for senior citizens on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.