Multiple components working together helping a Grenada School raise its ranking.
The partnerships between, 'Project Lead the Way,' Novi-Pax, Entergy and the Grenada School District are some of the elements that helped schools like Grenada Upper Elementary School' jump two letter grades from a "C" to an "A". Principal Carol Tharpe said students are excelling because they see learning as fun as they get hands-on experience.
"They don't even realizing that they are doing math and science and really tapping into science a little bit more than usual. And, they are getting all kinds of experiences with biomedical and engineering fields, that they have no idea about, they just know its just fun. They are creating all kinds of things, solving all kinds of problems with this program" said, Carol Tharpe, Grenada Upper Elementary School Principal.
School districts in the Hinds and Desoto Counties and also partners in the program.
