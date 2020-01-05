A handful of photos, showing the conditions at Parchman State Penitentiary. They were taken during a health inspection performed by The Mississippi State Department of Health in 2019. The report shows that many of the cells either had no power, no pillows or mattresses, or were missing all three. It also revealed poor kitchen conditions and expiration dates on some of the food being served to the inmate population. We obtained this report from WLBT.
top story
A 2019 Health Report Reveals Concerns at Parchman State Penitentiary
- Denise Turner
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Denise Turner
Anchor/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Attorneys general file appeal of ruling that Obamacare's individual mandate is now unconstitutional
- U.S. companies brought back more than $1 trillion since 2017 tax reform
- Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson make red carpet debut at Golden Globes
- Kelly Brook prepared to propose in Iceland
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes
- Wisconsin Badgers' WR Quintez Cephus declares for NFL draft
- The Dallas Cowboys-Mike McCarthy marriage will be fascinating
- Husker assistant Jovan Dewitt leaves Nebraska for North Carolina
Most Popular
Articles
- New Arrest In Shelby Murder Case
- Third inmate killed in Parchman this week
- Families of Inmates Speak Out about Alleged Rape
- Mississippi State Penitentiary Riot
- Inmate Killed in Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility
- A 2019 Health Report Reveals Concerns at Parchman State Penitentiary
- Indianola Police Chief Organizes Community Forum
- Two Greenville Homes Catch Fire on New Year's
- Update on Parchman State Prison: One Escaped Inmate At Large
- Two inmates mising from Parchman
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.