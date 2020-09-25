Temperatures will briefly return to the 80s this weekend as high pressure builds into the area. Rain chances will be low with a few spotty showers possible on Sunday afternoon.
The warm-up will be short-lived as a strong cold front will push across the Delta on Monday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible along the frontal boundary with the outside chance of a strong storm.
Temperatures will fall into the lower-50s Monday as much cooler and drier air begins to settle into the Delta. Daytime highs will range from the low to mid-70s through the middle of the week as overnight lows drop into the 50s.
A reinforcing cold front is forecasted to move through towards the end of next week potentially bringing in another shot of chilly air. Our first 40 degrees reading of the season will be possible.
It's officially time to break out the fall wardrobe and prepare for bonfire season!
