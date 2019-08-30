A new app on the market, helps visitors connect to the Emmett Till story.
'The Emmett Till Memory Project' mobile phone app and website was launched August 28th by contributors including the University of Kansas.
The app and website highlight 18 of the most important places related to the Till murder.
It takes a look at the site of till s alleged whistle at a white woman at Bryant's Grocery in money, the farm where he was kidnapped, tortured and killed and to the river site where his body was recovered after being weighted down by a cotton gin fan.
The last of those sites was the place of the latest controversy.
"We sort of tell the story about Money here in our office, in Sumrall the Emmett Till Interpretative Center and then Glendora has there story with there. But, there was nothing really linking them all together to make it easy for a visitor to see all those sites." Said, Danielle Morgan, The Executive Director of the Greenwood Visitor's Bureau.
You can find the website at: tillapp.emmett-till.org.
